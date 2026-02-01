Kevin Harvick stands on the table, implores NASCAR to be its bad ass self in 23XI lawsuit aftermath

Kevin Harvick has been a part of NASCAR for over three decades. The NASCAR he walked into back in 1995 isn’t the same NASCAR he’s seen of late, he said on Friday’s “Happy Hour” podcast.

The 2014 Cup Series champion called for a return of the “bad ass culture” that once existed. He explained why it’s important for the sport to stay rooted in what makes it great, adding he’s beginning to see a shift back to what he once knew.

“I just believe that the culture I was brought up in this sport — that bad ass, don’t care about what everybody else thinks, we are NASCAR racing, we are different than everybody else, we don’t need to care about everything that’s happening in the world, we need to stay in our lane and not react to every single situation that happens — I think that’s important,” Harvick said. “I think that bad ass culture that we are and not trying to soften that up to make it fair for everybody like we did, we don’t need to fit in another box.

“We need to keep that bad ass culture that’s always been NASCAR racing and not try to fit into every box that falls along the way. Let’s stay in our lane and do the things that make us great. I think that just watching and listening to people inside the sport, it feels like the sport is gonna head back down that direction and that is good for the sport and being able to be who we are and not worry about being something else.”

Kevin Harvick wants ‘bad ass culture’ back in NASCAR

NASCAR underwent significant changes throughout the 2000s and 2010s as it aimed to attract a newer audience. First, it was the introduction of the Chase championship format in 2004, which ultimately led to the 10-race postseason in 2014. Along the way, stages were brought into competition and horsepower decreased.

This offseason has seen a kick back in the opposite direction. A revamped Chase style format is back. Horsepower has been put back into the race cars.

Harvick likes what he’s seeing and wants to see NASCAR continue to stick to its identity. That, Harvick said, isn’t complicated: “Fire the cars up, go on the racetrack and put on a race.”

“We don’t wanna be basketball; basketball is falling apart, you’re not the NFL,” Harvick said. “It is the most simple identity ever. All you have to do is fire the cars up, go on the racetrack and put on a race and just be yourself. It’s just not to overcomplicate things, but I think that culture needs to live from the top all the way through the PR department.

“Let’s not worry about what somebody else did. Keep it simple, keep it in our lane and don’t get outside the box too far. I think we’re better off trying to be ourselves.”