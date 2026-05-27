Kevin Harvick tabs Chase Briscoe as driver under most pressure heading to Nashville

We’ve officially crossed the halfway point of the NASCAR regular season, with 13 races now in the books. And Kevin Harvick is eying one driver that he thinks is under serious pressure heading to Nashville this weekend: Chase Briscoe.

Harvick was asked for to pick the driver facing the most heat going to Nashville Superspeedway on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. His response came pretty quickly.

“I think that the 19 car of Chase Briscoe is probably,” Harvick said. “He made another mistake this weekend, got himself wrecked. I think that he and Ross Chastain and Joey Logano, all those guys, we’re clipping them off one at a time right here. You’re running out of races to get yourself in a position that is a good spot to win the championship.”

Currently, Chase Briscoe (15th) actually sits ahead of both Logano (18th) and Chastain (23rd) in points. But perhaps it’s because of what Briscoe is capable of that has Harvick so concerned.

“Luckily he scored more stage points than most (at Charlotte) and kind of protected himself from that wreck at the end,” Harvick said. “But those three guys have got to get going or they’re going to be in big trouble.”

Co-host on the podcast Mamba Smith also laid out the situation pretty bluntly. Time is running out.

“I mean honestly Chase Briscoe, they are fast like Kevin just said,” Smith noted. “Obviously I picked him to win this (Charlotte) race, and they had a great shot at winning. They have no more mulligans I don’t think to do this thing.”

Smith offered another driver who’s under some considerable pressure heading into Nashville. It’s a driver who currently sports a 158-point cushion on the playoff cut line and sits in third in the standings.

“I don’t think… this driver and this team is in a good spot in points,” Smith said. “They were pretty consistent again this weekend, but the 12 of Ryan Blaney. They’re not under pressure, but they need to keep capitalizing on it, and that’s the hard part. They’re capitalizing on what they’re doing. They don’t have the total Ross speed, so they need to find a little bit of Ross speed as we enter the dog days of summer. I think that they will. They’ve been there, they’ve been able to do it.”

In other words, Blaney isn’t in jeopardy like Chase Briscoe is at the moment. He’s in good position points wise. But he’s not yet unlocking his full potential on the track.

If Blaney wants to win another championship, he’s got to tap into another gear. That simple.

“I think that when you talk about Ryan Blaney, they might have a week where they get it all together, but unless they fix their pit crew they’re in big trouble,” Harvick offered.