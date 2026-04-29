Kevin Harvick: Tyler Reddick ‘deserves to get paid’ with 23XI Racing extension

Kevin Harvick kept it simple when reacting to Tyler Reddick’s contract extension with 23XI Racing. He got paid.

“I hope he got paid. He deserves to get paid,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, summing up what much of the NASCAR garage has been thinking as Reddick’s 2026 season continues to unfold. And it’s hard to argue.

Reddick has been nothing short of dominant through the opening stretch of the year, quickly establishing himself as the driver to beat in the Cup Series. From winning the Daytona 500 to stacking victories at Atlanta, COTA, Darlington and Kansas, he hasn’t just been fast, he’s been consistent and opportunistic.

That’s what separates contenders from the pack. For 23XI Racing, locking in that level of performance wasn’t just a priority, but it was essential. And according to Harvick, the benefits of getting a deal done extend far beyond just the driver behind the wheel.

“I think that puts them in an even better position,” he said. “The fact that now they can get ahead of the sponsorship stuff. They can start to get all their team guys locked in, knowing that Tyler is going to be the driver of the car.”

As you can tell, stability matters. In a sport where sponsorship and long-term planning are all intertwined, securing a franchise driver like Reddick creates a ripple effect across the entire organization. From crew chiefs to engineers to partners, everything becomes easier when the future is clear.

“It is an endless amount of opportunities that it created,” Harvick added. “Everybody is in a better spot with Tyler under contract.” That includes the No. 45 team, which has evolved into one of the most dangerous groups in the garage.

Since joining 23XI in 2023, Reddick has delivered results. 10 wins, a regular-season championship and now a 2026 campaign that has elevated him into elite company. And with co-owner Michael Jordan already calling him “on fire,” the internal belief has only grown stronger.

The timing of the extension only reinforces that. With Reddick entering the final year of his previous deal, there was always going to be speculation about his future. Instead, both sides doubled down early, a move that signals confidence and a shared vision moving forward.

For Harvick, it all comes back to value. Reddick earned this. Now, 23XI Racing is positioned to build around it for years to come.