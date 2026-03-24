Kevin Harvick voices concern for Penske, Ryan Blaney pit crews after call-out at Darlington

Ryan Blaney had one of the fastest cars in the field at Darlington. But he was done in a by a number of mistakes on pit road that put him back into the pack, forcing him to spend a lot of valuable time fighting his way back to the front.

After one pit stop disaster with a loose lug nut that required tightening in someone else’s pit box, Blaney gave his team a piece of his mind. He opened up.

“Come on, guys. We gotta be cleaner than that. We just cannot do this,” Blaney said. “We’ve got to clean it up. We cannot afford to make mistakes like this.”

The “outburst” of sorts was a far cry from what Ryan Blaney might have offered several years ago. That’s part maturity, part patience.

But the patience might wear thin soon if the pit crew issues aren’t cleaned up. They’ve been a recurring theme for the No. 12 car over the past couple weeks.

“He did handle it really well,” Kevin Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “He’s definitely got fast cars. And I would imagine that if it continues to happen he’s going to become more frustrated with the situation than he has been over the last two weeks. But they definitely have to clean that up in order to put themselves into position to compete with cars that are faster. You never know what would have happened if he could have kept himself up there all day, got control of the race. What was that car going to be like in clean air compared to (Brad Keselowski) and (Tyler) Reddick?”

Ryan Blaney never got to find out. And while he avoided disaster clawing back through the field, managing a third-place finish, he was left to wonder what might have been.

And Harvick pointed out Blaney might not be so lucky with pit stop mistakes in the future. They can bite you in several ways.

“I mean Reddick had the dominant car, you saw the pit stop on the 23 car put him back in the field,” Harvick said. “Got crashed. And that’s the thing that happens when you make the mistakes on pit road, but we’ve seen it over and over and over again. You want, these pit stops are so fast, you’re right on the verge of a disaster all the time. We saw a lot of mistakes this week and we’ll continue to see those as we go throughout the season.”

Mamba Smith, Harvick’s co-host on the podcast, likened Ryan Blaney’s current issues to playing golf. Get one aspect of your game figured out and another is likely to break.

“It always seems like it times out that way,” Harvick said. “You’ve got these badass fast cars and then all the sudden the pit crew timing is a little bit off. Then you get the pit crew right and then the cars don’t have the same speed.”

But the bottom line is that Ryan Blaney’s pit crew just hasn’t been up to snuff so far this year. It hasn’t been overly costly… yet.

On the flip side, if they can clean it up, Blaney’s running well enough to win several races. He’s already got the win at Phoenix. Could more be on the way with a smoother operation?

“You have some standout pit crews,” Harvick said. “I mean the 20 has been the standout pit crew. 17 group has done a good job. 54 has done a good job. So you’ve got five to seven of those groups that stand out on pit road. And then you have some concerns.

“I mean I’ve been concerned with the Penske pit stops really from the beginning of the year, and Ryan Blaney’s obviously stick out the most because of the trouble that they’ve had and how it holds them back from keeping themselves with the track position that they need to be able to win these races.”