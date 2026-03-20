Kevin Harvick warns Chase Briscoe crew chief James Small will 'go through a lot of radios' amid No. 19 team issues

The speed is there for Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 team. However, according to Kevin Harvick, the frustration level might be just as high.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion pointed directly to crew chief James Small. He predicted an emotional stretch will continue for the leader of the team, as the No. 19 squad tries to clean up costly mistakes.

“I think James is going to go through a lot of radios,” Harvick said. “There’s going to be stuff broken everywhere. But I love the intensity out of James.”

Regardless, Harvick noted that intensity is exactly what Briscoe needs. The pairing has the potential to work, as we’ve seen in the past, but only if execution catches up to speed.

That’s been the story early in the 2026 season. Despite having a competitive pace alongside the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe’s race at Las Vegas quickly unraveled.

A speeding penalty during the first green-flag pit cycle dropped him a lap down, and a loose wheel only compounded the issue. That left the No. 19 fighting uphill for most of the day.

“It took them all day to get back on the lead lap,” Harvick added. “They never really got to adjust their car racing in the front. They were always battling, trying to fight for their life.”

That inability to race up front masked what Harvick believes is a legitimately fast car. Still, Briscoe eventually clawed his way back, earning the free pass late and charging through the field to finish eighth, an impressive recovery that only further highlighted the missed opportunity.

The raw speed has been evident in the numbers, too, with Briscoe ranking inside the top 10 in green-flag speed despite sitting just 26th in the standings. Still, the margin for error is shrinking.

“They know they’re going to have to start winning races,” Harvick explained. “The biggest thing that happened this weekend was that they didn’t score any stage points.”

Of course, that’s the hidden damage. Even strong finishes can’t fully erase early mistakes, especially in a format where stage points are critical to building a playoff cushion.

Briscoe himself acknowledged as much post-race, pointing to the need to eliminate self-inflicted errors: “Overall, I had an amazing car,” he said. “I’ve got to do better on my end and minimize the mistakes.”

Now, the focus shifts to Darlington Raceway. Thankfully, that’s a track where Briscoe has thrived, winning the last two Southern 500s. If there’s a place to reset a season, it might be there.

But as Harvick made clear, talent alone won’t be enough. For the No. 19 team, it’s time to turn intensity into execution, or risk letting a fast car go to waste once again.