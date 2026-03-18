Kevin Harvick warns Darlington NASCAR Cup race could be 'gnarliest' in a long time

Kevin Harvick believes NASCAR fans could be in for one of the most chaotic races in recent memory. The Cup Series is headed to Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick warned that a combination of rules changes, weather and tire wear could create a perfect storm for drivers at “The Lady in Black.” His message to competitors was simple: survival may matter more than outright speed.

“Race the racetrack,” Harvick said. “Only go as fast as your car will go and just keep yourself in the game because so many people are going to make mistakes. … This weekend’s Cup race could be the gnarliest race that we have seen there in a long time.”

Much of the concern stems from NASCAR’s new short track package being used at Darlington, which includes reduced downforce and increased horsepower. The changes have already created challenges at Phoenix, and Harvick expects those issues to be amplified on Darlington’s narrow, abrasive surface.

“With the increased horsepower … getting to a bigger racetrack like Darlington, hopefully it sticks out like a sore thumb,” Harvick said, once again advocating for more power in the sport. “We’re going to not have enough tires, and these cars are going to be out of control this week, and it should be fun to watch.”

He isn’t alone in that thinking. Denny Hamlin recently predicted the race would be “out of control” as well, citing expected tire falloff and the difficulty of handling the Next Gen car without its usual aerodynamic support.

Continuing, Chase Briscoe echoed those concerns. He said drivers are already struggling to keep the car under control even in simulation runs.

“It’s gonna be absolutely out of control,” Briscoe said, echoing the other’s sentiment. “You are crashing every corner on every lap, even on new tires.”

All told, Darlington has long been one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks, known for punishing even the smallest mistakes. But with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s, limited tire sets and a more unpredictable car, the margin for error could be even smaller than usual.

Evidently, Harvick believes that combination will force drivers into survival mode. If the early predictions from drivers and analysts prove accurate, Darlington could deliver a race defined by chaos, where simply staying on track might be the biggest challenge of all.