Kevin Harvick weighs how many wins Denny Hamlin has left in NASCAR career

Denny Hamlin won his 61st NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, leading many to wonder how many wins he can stack up before he eventually decides to call it a career. His win pushed him one past Kevin Harvick into 10th all-time on the wins list.

Harvick opened up on how many wins he can see Denny Hamlin getting to on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. He dove in.

“So he’s got 61 right now. Says he’s going to drive this year and one more,” Harvick said before pausing. “Well, I mean, I’m just… that’s where the contract is right now. So how many wins can he get to? I mean how many do you think he can win this year? I think he can win a handful of races again this year. I think conservatively it’s five. Can he get to 70?”

Harvick turned the question on Denny Hamlin and his win potential over to his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith. Smith chimed in first.

“Can he? For sure,” Smith said. “Will he? I think he’ll probably get maybe like four one year and three another year. Like he’ll still have multiple wins. I think 70 is a lot to ask, especially with the landscape of the Cup Series and kind of the comers and the goers. He’s got to beat his own teammates, too. They’re no slouches over there.”

Denny Hamlin still has a year and change left on his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s currently set to go through the 2027 season.

But will he race beyond that? It’s anyone’s guess right now, but Hamlin seems particularly focused on the next two years.

“That’s the big question, right?” Harvick said. “When he gets to the end of this contract, does he say, ‘Well, I’m still winning. Should I keep going?’ Or do you let it get to the point where you slide?

“I always like when people go out on top and are winning and competitive. You look at the Kyle Busch situation and everything that’s happening there and that legacy. And you look back at Jimmie Johnson‘s legacy, Darrell Waltrip. So many of these legacies end losing and in my opinion it takes away from it. So if he’s going to go out, go out while you’re winning.”

In fact, Harvick himself and Jeff Gordon are two somewhat recently retired drivers who managed to go out “on top.” So Harvick can speak with some authority on the subject.

If Denny Hamlin wins a few races this year and a few next year, it might just be the ideal time to walk away. Harvick concluded.

“It ends the right way,” he said. “You look at Jimmie Johnson and the way that that ended, it’s just not… it just took away from everything that he did, unfortunately, in the general perception of the public and the race fans. I hope he goes out on top. He deserves it.”