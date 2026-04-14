CBS’ coverage of the 2026 Masters has come under scrutiny, most notably the 18th hole on Sunday. The broadcast lost both Rory McIlroy’s and Cameron Young’s approach shots, and the final camera angle missed McIlroy’s tournament-sealing, tap-in putt go in as he sealed a repeat.

That led to plenty of criticism, including from NBC analyst Kevin Kisner. He was at Augusta National doing radio work for SiriusXM, and he gave a passionate response about CBS’ performance during the weekend.

Kisner ripped CBS during the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ Fore Play. He said at one point, he texted Colt Knost – who was working as part of CBS’ coverage – about the shots that were delayed on the broadcast. Kisner also compared it to the Masters app, which he said had a more up-to-date live stream.

“I was so f—ing confused the entire time by trying to keep up with the behind-the-scenes CBS feed,” Kisner said. “They’re literally showing sh-t that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long. It was so bad that I, in fact, texted Colt Knost during the show and said, ‘Do y’all ever show a live shot? I’m better off following the f—ing app than your feed.’ So your entire Masters coverage is a fantasy world. It’s bulls—. Whatever y’all, we all watch, happened seven minutes ago.

“Could you imagine watching the f—ing Super Bowl and being like, ‘Oh, yeah, Tom Brady threw that touchdown seven minutes ago. We’re going to act like it’s live here so our announcers can sound really smart, and we’re going to sit here and he’s going to throw it wide open down the middle. But it actually happened seven minutes ago and everybody in the stadium’s taking a piss.’ What are we doing, man? You have no commercials. Play live shots.”

Kevin Kisner: ‘I have no idea what they’re doing’

Kevin Kisner pointed out the differences between CBS’ coverage and NBC’s, where he’s going through his first PGA Tour season as an analyst. He acknowledged there are times the broadcast gets to certain holes late, but that NBC’s commentators make clear it’s not a live shot. He said that’s not what CBS did during its two full days of coverage.

“Our production team at NBC prides themselves at showing every shot that they possibly can live,” Kisner said. “We have to say, ‘A moment ago,’ because we are trying to make the whole movie make sense. We don’t want to show you a tap-in on 16 and go, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s already hitting his shot on 17,’ because obviously, he has to walk over there.

“I have no idea what they’re doing. Literally, no idea. They’re showing every shot on tape. It’s incredible.”

Despite the criticism of the broadcast, the final round of the 2026 Masters was a historic one. CBS drew its best audience in 11 years. Nearly 14 million people tuned in to watch Rory McIlroy repeat as champion.