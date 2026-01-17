The Atlanta Falcons’ coaching search appears ready to take another turn. Former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is seen as a “top candidate” for the job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Stefanski is preparing for a second interview with the Falcons on Saturday. He is considered one of the top available coaches in this year’s cycle, with the Tennessee Titans also expressing interest. Rapoport later said Tennessee hopes to bring Stefanski in Sunday for Round 2.

But the Falcons will speak with him again Saturday, and it’s important to note they’ve fulfilled requirements of the Rooney Rule. That means Atlanta can hire Stefanski immediately if it chooses to do so.

“Let’s focus in on Kevin Stefanski, one of the top head coaching candidates available, former Browns coach,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL GameDay Live. “Our understanding is that Kevin Stefanski has emerged as a top candidate for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s slated to meet with them later today for a second in-person interview. They have done everything they need to do from a league perspective, as far as hiring. So they can, in fact, hire Kevin Stefanski if they so choose to.

“My understanding is he is, as of right now, the only person coming in for a second interview. Certainly puts him as the person to beat in Atlanta. They are not alone. The Tennessee Titans, among others, would like a second shot at Kevin Stefanski. We will see, though, if the Atlanta Falcons make it happen.”

The Browns fired Stefanski after a 5-12 record in 2025 – his sixth season with the franchise. All told, he had a 45-46 record with Cleveland and won two NFL Coach of the Year awards. The Browns won 11 games twice during his tenure, doing so in 2020 and 2023.

Stefanski’s name has come up in connection with multiple jobs this cycle as one of the most sought-after candidates. The Falcons are bringing him again as they look to replace Raheem Morris, who was let go after an 8-9 record this past year. They won four games to close out the regular season, but it wasn’t enough to make the postseason.

Atlanta has also overhauled its front office, bringing franchise legend Matt Ryan in as president of football. The team’s general manager search remains ongoing.