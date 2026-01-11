The Hershey Bears, a hockey team in the AHL and an affiliate of the Washington Capitals, were victorious in a 3-2 matchups against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday. However, that’s not why the team went viral on social media after the game.

During an intermission, a couple of Mites on Ice took to the ice to play a quick game between periods. However, things got a bit chippy between two kids that led to both teams fighting it out for all the fans to see inside the Giant Center.

Kids getting AFTER it on the ice in the Hershey Bears intermission game #ElectricFactory pic.twitter.com/DtPjjbK3Vl — Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 11, 2026

It didn’t take long for the video to explode on social media. The video features two kids beginning the brawl, hurling legitimate punches toward one another before reinforcements arrive. It escalated quickly from there, and punches were being thrown so wildly there was even a bit of friendly fire going on with the blue team.

The video is capped by one the goalie from the white team coming in from the other side of the ice. The blue team member sat unexpected before the goalie knocked to the ground — which garnered a huge pop from the crowd on-hand, who appeared to be loving the action the whole way through.

Of course, brawls are a normal part of hockey. Players are allowed to duke out their differences in exchange for time spent in the penalty box. As they say, don’t do the crime unless you’re willing to do the time.

These mites are following by example, and it made for one of the biggest viral moments from any hockey game this season. What’s unclear is what started the brawl, or if any of these children were injured or hurt because of the team-wide fight.

For the Hershey Bears, they would go on to win the matchup by a goal after Grant Cruikshank nailed the go-ahead score in the third period.

“We let in [the tying goal to make the score 2-2] a little bit earlier,” Cruikshank said after the game. “So we knew that was going to be a big hill in the last five minutes, whatever it was there. So I got the win on the draw and then it felt like their centerman was sleeping, so we tried to kind of blow the zone, and luckily [Schueneman] heard me [calling for a pass] and lucky it went in from there.”

The Bears will be back in action against the Monsters on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.