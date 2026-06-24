Kingston Flemings drafted by Atlanta Hawks: Analysis, contract details, more

After a strong freshman season at Houston, Kingston Flemings is off to the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Flemings arrived at UH as one of the top-rated recruits in the country from the 2025 cycle. A product of San Antonio (TX) William J. Brennan, he was a four-star prospect and the No. 17 overall player from the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also the top-rated player from the state of Texas.

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Once he got to Houston, Flemings quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the Cougars’ offense. He led the team with 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor, including 38.7% from three-point territory.

Throughout the year, Flemings generated buzz as a potential lottery pick. He then showcased his physical traits at the NBA Draft Combine with a 6-foot, 3.5-inch wingspan and a 40.5-inch vertical jump in Chicago.

As he gets ready to begin his NBA career, Flemings is also gearing up to sign his rookie contract. His deal will be worth $33.4 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Kingston Flemings

It didn’t take long for Kingston Flemings to make his mark as Kelvin Sampson’s point guard at Houston. Between his toughness and physical style of play, combined with his three-point shooting, he appears primed for success at the next level.

“Kingston Flemings fits the build of a Houston point guard, bringing toughness and physicality to the position,” wrote On3’s James Fletcher III. “He showed great ability to read multiple levels of the defense, also demonstrating improved 3-point shooting which will ultimately determine his offensive value. Despite a small wingspan measurement at the combine, his tape speaks for itself at a position which lacks defensive difference-makers in the class.”

As a recruit, Flemings’ first step was apparent as he showed the ability to get downhill. While he can clean up his shooting mechanics a bit, he has a skillset that could translate well to the NBA.

“Kingston Flemings is an excellent point of attack lead guard,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said. “He uses his burst and first step to touch the paint on offense and his length, toughness, and quick feet to prevent the opposition from touching the paint. Flemings is in the 6-2 height range with good length, carrying a plus wing span. He plays with a toughness. Plays with good pace and makes good decisions in traffic, delivering passes from multiple levels of a live dribble.

“He will need to continue working on the jump shot, he has a two-handed release at times – especially off the catch – that will need cleaning. He is a good pull up shooter and can get above the rim in traffic. Enhances the play of those around him. Projectable frame. Brings it from start to finish, seemingly affects each game in multiple ways.”