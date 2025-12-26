Kirk Herbstreit, Al Michaels address looming Travis Kelce retirement decision, make prediction

A decision for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s retirement looms as the offseason draws near. If he does hang up his cleats, Thursday night’s matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day would be his final game in Arrowhead Stadium.

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels were on the call for TNF on Prime Video, and during the second quarter discussed what’s next for the longtime Chiefs star. Based on the way Kansas City’s season has went, it may entice him to hang on for at least one more year.

“Having all this adversity with Patrick Mahomes, his guy, going down with a knee injury … I just think there’s something with all that they’ve done together,” Herbstreit said. “There’s something about, let’s go one more time. I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back because of all of this and missing the playoffs. I could see him wanting to come back and do it one more time with (Mahomes).”

The Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with a 6-9 record heading into Week 17. Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a tear in his ACL earlier this month, ending his season prematurely but could be ready by the start of the 2026 season.

Could the possibility of another Super Bowl run be enough to bring Kelce back for another season? Kelce retirement rumors aren’t new to the 2025 season, however.

“There was some thought that maybe if they had beaten Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl, he (would have) walked away,” Michaels said. “Then came back this year, and now it’s not the way he wants to go out. … Obviously, only he knows. Maybe Taylor (Swift) knows, but that’s something I’ve really respected.”

Still, Kelce has been asked extensively about what’s next for his future. He’s recently engaged to Taylor Swift and at 36, has spent 12 seasons in the NFL. It’s only natural he’d think of what’s next for him after his career.

“What he’s said when he’s been asked about these last two weeks, ‘Out of respect for my teammates, I’m focusing on trying to win these last couple games.’ It’d be easy for him to emotionally, mentally check out with these guys being mathematically eliminated, but he’s still all in. I think, just as a competitor, I really respect that he’s still in that mindset of trying to finish this season strong.”

The Chiefs will finish up their home schedule against the Broncos on Thursday night, and round out their season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Whether those are the last two games left in Kelce’s career remains to be seen.