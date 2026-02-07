Kirk Herbstreit makes Super Bowl LX prediction

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit made his official Super Bowl LX prediction between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. If you are expecting a close game, Herbstreit is right with you!

“I think Seattle is going to win a three-point game,” Herbstreit said on The Dan Patrick Show. “It’s going to be a back and forth game, like, typical NFL game, goes into the fourth quarter. One possession is going to be critical late. I think Seattle wins a 24-21 kind of game.”

The last time the Seahawks and Patriots squared off in the Super Bowl, it was a different era. In Super Bowl XLIX, New England edged Seattle 28-24 on a famous interception from Malcolm Butler at the goal line. At the time, the Seahawks were going for back to back championships.

But, it spurred a new Patriots dynasty instead, as they won Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI, lost Super Bowl LII and won Super Bowl LIII in the coming years.

If the Seahawks are to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy, having safety Nick Emmanwori would be helpful. He was dealing with an ankle injury coming into the Super Bowl.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Emmanwori said, per Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. Emmanwori suffered the injury at the end of practice on Wednesday, and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald revealed that it was a low-ankle sprain.

“He rolled his ankle yesterday, and he’s got a low ankle sprain,” Macdonald said, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com. “He’s going to do the walkthrough today, not sure how extensive, if at all, he’s going to practice. But he’s confident, we’ve got a great plan, fully expect him to play… He’s doing great and moving around. We’ve just got to make sure we handle it the right way. We’re probably going to be overly careful and over-cautious at this point to make sure we’re rolling going into the weekend.”

“It was just towards the end of practice, I just rolled my ankle,” Emmanwori added. “It kind of caught me off guard. The practice wasn’t anything crazy; we weren’t going hard out there, but I just rolled it. I’ll be good to go for Sunday, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Super Bowl LX is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in Santa Clara. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.