Koa Peat drafted, traded to Phoenix Suns: Analysis, contract details, more

The Dallas Mavericks selected Arizona forward Koa Peat No. 30 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft and promptly traded him to the New York Knicks. The Knicks then flipped Peat to the Phoenix Suns for three second-round picks and cash considerations, where he will begin his professional basketball career.

Koa Peat has a lot of upside, as he was ranked No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 Class. He was also ranked No. 4 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Arizona.

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In 36 games this past season, Peat averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. He also shot 52.8% from the floor and shot 35% from three. For his work on the court, Peat was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and the All-Big 12 Third Team.

At the NBA Combine, Peat measured with a 6-foot-11.25 inch wingspan and a max vertical of 37.5 inches. He also jumped 34.5 inches from the standing position before completing interviews with multiple teams.

Peat will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $15.03 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Koa Peat

A big reason Arizona had a memorable 2025-26 season was how Peat played all year. On3’s James Fletcher believes the 19-year-old can do multiple things well, but there is one thing missing.

“Koa Peat showed the ability to toggle between roles at Arizona, maximizing winning as a scorer, defender or facilitator depending on the opponent,” Fletcher said. “His stock slipped without a clear go-to skill on his resume, paired with a concerning adjustment to his already behind-the-curve jumpshot.”

Rivals senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has enjoyed watching Peat in action. Shaw loves the way Peat rebounds and the look of his jump shot.

“Koa Peat has a naturally strong frame, with long arms and broad shoulders. On the ball, Peat plays with a confidence in both the half and full-court. He is a good rebounder and able to push the break in transition,” Shaw said.

“With his lengthy frame, there is upside on defense, especially guarding off the ball. This summer, Peat showed a tendency to settle for jump shots. When getting downhill, he lacks counters off the bounce, and his hips look stiff, attacking mostly in straight lines. The form on the jump shot, the release specifically, looks clean and consistent, leading to the thought he could grow into being a shooting threat.”