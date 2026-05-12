Kon Knueppel to join Dale Jr. Download podcast for guest appearance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals

Former Duke basketball players are certainly getting their share of NASCAR experiences during this NBA offseason. After Cooper Flagg served as the honorary pace car driver at Texas a little more than a week ago, Kon Knueppel took the opportunity on Tuesday to join the Dale Jr. Download for an episode.

The episode hasn’t dropped just yet, but Dirty Mo Media teased it on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Kon Knueppel, a star rookie for the Charlotte Hornets, arrived at the facility where the podcast will be shot.

He showed up wearing a 23XI racing shirt, clearly knowing what he was walking into. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was there to greet him as he walked in the door.

“Watch your head, we’ve got some low lights,” Earnhardt warned. The two shook hands.

King Kon meets his biggest fan 🤝🏀@DaleJr really wanted to get @Kon2Knueppel on the show, and well that’s exactly what he got. He even brought all of his Kon Knueppel trading cards with him he’s so excited. 😂



Welcome to DJD, Kon! @hornets pic.twitter.com/SrrQsEE3Wg — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 12, 2026

As Kon Knueppel surveyed the room, taking it all in, he seemed impressed. He sat down at his station, ready to record.

“This is sweet,” he said. It’s unclear whether he caught the UNC football helmet sitting on a shelf in the corner.

In any case, the podcast recording with Kon Knueppel and Dale Earnhardt Jr. figures to be a fun episode. Earnhardt made his guest comfortable before they got to recording.

“Thanks for being here, first of all,” Earnhardt said. “But yeah, this is our race shop. On the other side of that glass is our race team, all our cars, that stuff. I’ll take you for a quick look around after all this is over with. We’ve been here for a little over a decade.”

Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg experience NASCAR

NASCAR has had several crossover moments with other sports over the years and got another on May 3 at Texas Motor Speedway. NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, a former teammate of Kon Knueppel, drove the honorary pace car before the Wurth 400 in the Cup Series.

Flagg showed up at Texas Motor Speedway a few hours early, taking in the sights and sounds. He posted a brief video on social media, expressing his delight at being asked to be a major part of the event.

“What’s up, everybody? It’s Cooper Flagg here at Texas Motor Speedway,” Flagg said. “I’m excited to drive the official pace car today and excited to see some of you guys, so let’s go.”

Flagg would get more than he bargained for driving the pace car. During his lap leading the field to green, Denny Hamlin drove up and gave him a love tap on the rear bumper, a bit of a troll.

All in all, it seemed like a pretty cool experience for Flagg. And Kon Knueppel will now get a NASCAR experience of his own to cherish.