Kurt Busch reacts to Tyler Reddick making NASCAR history with COTA victory

Tyler Reddick made NASCAR history on Sunday, becoming the first driver to win the first three races of a season. Reddick won the Daytona 500, took the checkered flag at Atlanta the following week and dusted the field Sunday at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Reddick is on a heater to begin the 2026 Cup Series season and Kurt Busch couldn’t be any more proud of him. Busch, who previously drove the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, congratulated Reddick and his team in a video posted to his X account.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, Tyler, the team, 23XI — oh my God, Denny [Hamlin], you knew he was gonna be the guy. MJ [Michael Jordan], Billy Scott, the whole program — I’m so proud of you guys,” Busch said. “That is history. Three wins.”

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, was forced into retirement after suffering a concussion during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in July 2022. 23XI needed a driver to fill his shoes beginning with the 2023 season. That driver turned out to be Reddick, who left Richard Childress Racing to join Jordan and Hamlin’s race team.

Jordan and Hamlin always believed in Reddick’s potential. He rewarded them in their faith by winning the 2024 regular season championship and advancing to the Championship 4 that season.

The following season was a different story. Reddick dealt with family issues off the racetrack and went winless in 2025. He entered 2026 racing in a contract year, needing to perform. Reddick has responded by rattling off three consecutive wins and opening up a 70-point lead in the standings heading into next Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Tyler Reddick is on fire

COTA was his best performance to date. He started from the pole and led a race-high 58 laps, beating Shane van Gisbergen to the start-finish line by more than three seconds. Van Gisbergen was looking to tie Jeff Gordon for the Cup record of most consecutive wins on a road course (six). Van Gisbergen was no match for Reddick on this day.

“Yeah, just trying to remember everything that I knew was going to be important there at the end and just tried to minimize the mistakes,” Reddick said on the FOX broadcast after the race. “Shane is just, that’s what he’s so good at. He does not make mistakes.

“I certainly made a couple and just doing everything I could to just manage the gap and just stay away from him, you know what I mean? If I let him get close enough it was going to be hard to hold him off.”