Kurt Busch thanks NASCAR community for support following brother Kyle Busch’s death

More than two weeks after the death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, his older brother Kurt Busch shared an emotional message thanking fans and the racing community for the support shown to their family.

Taking to social media, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion reflected on the bond he shared with Kyle and the memories they created together growing up around racing.

Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, & love for my brother and our family. I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on.

I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. pic.twitter.com/LbJeubWkXW — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) June 8, 2026

“Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, & love for my brother and our family,” Kurt Busch wrote on X. “I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on.

“I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared.”

The heartfelt message comes as the NASCAR world continues to mourn the loss of Kyle Busch, who died last month at age 41 from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis.

Tributes have poured in from across the sport in the weeks since his passing. The latest came Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, when Denny Hamlin earned the 63rd Cup Series victory of his career, matching Busch’s career total.

Immediately after taking the checkered flag, Hamlin honored his longtime friend and competitor over the radio: “We love you, KB,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin later drove around the track carrying a special flag featuring Busch’s iconic No. 8 alongside his own No. 11. The tribute drew a massive response from fans in attendance, and echoed the famous moment when Jeff Gordon honored Dale Earnhardt after tying his career win total in 2007.

Speaking after the race, Hamlin made sure to mention the Busch family: “We’re still thinking of Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix,” Hamlin said. “Just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Moreover, Martin Truex Jr. admitted the moment was emotional for everyone involved, as he was once teammates with both Hamlin and Busch: “It was special to see,” Truex said. “Everybody is thinking about Samantha and their family, and what they’ve been through is just horrific.”

Additionally, Corey LaJoie also praised Hamlin’s gesture: “I had goosebumps from my head to my feet watching that 11 car fly that 18 slash 8 Kyle Busch flag,” LaJoie said. “Incredible sentiment from Denny to Kyle.”

All told, Kyle Busch leaves behind one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history with 63 Cup Series victories, two championships and a record 234 wins across NASCAR’s top three national series.

For Kurt Busch, however, the memories extend far beyond the racetrack. Back to two brothers simply racing anything they could get their hands on. That’s what makes it all the more heartbreaking.