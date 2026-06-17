Kurt Busch to honor late brother Kyle Busch with No. 8 on car at HSR NASCAR Classic at Le Mans

Kurt Busch is set to compete in the 2026 Historic Sportscar Racing NASCAR Classic at Circuit de la Sarthe, near Le Mans, France. And he will do so with a tribute to his late brother, Kyle Busch.

According to a spotter’s guide for the event posted by RACER.com, Busch will drive his 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with the No. 8 of his brother. He had previously been set to drive the No. 1.

The car Kurt Busch is driving in the event, which will take place with events running from July 2-5, is from his private collection. Busch drove the same car to victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September 2020.

The vehicle is a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. It is powered by a 358ci R07 engine.

The tribute to Kyle Busch will certainly be special. Kurt Busch has clearly been moved by the sudden and untimely death of his brother, which occurred on May 21.

Kyle Busch died after pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in severe and ultimately fatal complications. The family has since honored his memory in a handful of fashions.

Kurt Busch honored his brother alongside the entire family at this year’s Coca-Cola 600, which took place just three days after Kyle’s death. Kurt placed eight flowers in the infield on a logo of the No. 8 honoring Kyle. Remarkably all eight flowers made it through the entire race intact.

Now, Busch will get a chance to honor his brother with his famous number on the side of his car. It’ll be a special and compelling moment, to be sure.

Busch had previously stated his excitement to take part in the event. He noted earlier this spring:

“Having this opportunity to race at Le Mans is a dream come true,” Busch said. “There are only a few places in the world with the allure, prestige and pageantry of a motorsport venue like Le Mans. I’ve been fortunate to win the Daytona 500, compete in the Indianapolis 500, tour Nürburgring, experience Fuji Speedway, and now race at Le Mans. The kid racer in me gets to live out another dream.”