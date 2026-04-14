Kyle and Samantha Busch set to auction off iconic Ford Thunderbird

Kyle Busch is known to have an extensive car collection. This coming Friday, one of his classic cars will be up for auction.

The 1957 Ford Thunderbird that Busch and his wife, Samantha, have owned for 12 years will be sold at Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach. Busch made the announcement on social media, including a picture of the classic Thunderbird.

“Selling this Friday afternoon, Lot # 457 @Barrett_Jackson West Palm Beach, 1957 Ford Thunderbird that @SamanthaBusch and I have owned and enjoyed for 12 years,” Busch wrote on X. “This is an award winning car that’s been completely restored. It’s selling No Reserve! Excited about being at Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach to see it sold Friday. A portion of the sale goes to support the work of [The Bundle of Joy Fund]!”

Selling this Friday afternoon, Lot # 457 @Barrett_Jackson West Palm Beach, 1957 Ford Thunderbird that @SamanthaBusch and I have owned and enjoyed for 12 years. This is an award winning car that’s been completely restored. It’s selling No Reserve! Excited about being at… pic.twitter.com/Yo3RWjvIqa — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 14, 2026

Kyle Busch didn’t have close to his best at Bristol

Busch will be in West Palm Beach to see it sold. He will then make his way to Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch will head into Kansas riding a career-long 101-race winless streak. The two-time Cup champion has struggled in 2026, opening the season with eight consecutive finishes outside the top 10. Busch finished 25th at Bristol Motor Speedway, his fourth straight finish of 21st or worse. The No. 8 car is lacking the necessary speed to compete, and the overall frustration was evident at Bristol after Riley Herbst sent Busch around on Lap 313.

“Listen, I know you’re frustrated. I don’t like running 30th either,” spotter Derek Kneeland said over the radio. “But us yelling at each other during the race isn’t going to help sh*t. We’ve got to keep the glue folded together here. We’re all still in it, together. It’s not over. We’re only barely halfway through this thing.”

Kneeland’s words were met with silence. He then asked crew chief Jim Pohlman, “You copy?” Pohlman responded, “Yeah, copy. It’s the same sh*t every week.” It never got better from there for Busch, who finds himself 24th in the points standings after eight races.

“Not the finish any of us wanted for the No. 8 Bank OZK Chevrolet here this afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Busch said after the race. “We battled the rear of the car the entire race, and despite the best efforts of the team, we got a lap down in the third stage and were never able to get back that track position. We’re going to keep putting in the work, and hopefully that begins to translate next weekend in Kansas.”