Kyle Busch ‘all-in’ after crew chief change: ‘Writing is in the point standings’

Kyle Busch isn’t running from it. He’s leaning into it after Richard Childress Racing made the decision to replace Jim Pohlman with Andy Street atop the No. 8 pit box.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made it clear he understands exactly why the move was made, and what it means moving forward: “The writing is in the point standings, right?” Busch said, via Motorsport’s Matt Weaver. “We’re not where we need to be, so there has got to be a change somewhere.”

That’s the reality for Busch. Through the opening stretch of the 2026 season, he’s found himself buried in the standings, sitting 27th with just one top-10 finish, a superspeedway result at Talladega last weekend. For a two-time Cup Series champion, that’s not acceptable. And he knows it.

Still, Busch didn’t deflect blame or point fingers. Instead, he acknowledged the effort Pohlman brought to the role, while making it clear that leadership ultimately felt a different direction was needed.

“I liked Jim. … His leadership, his fire, his passion,” Busch said, regarding his now-former crew chief. “But obviously, the guys in charge didn’t feel that way.”

Now, the focus shifts to what comes next. Busch will reunite with Street, a familiar voice who worked with him in select races last season. Their past results, including a top-five at Phoenix, offer some level of optimism, but Busch isn’t guaranteeing an immediate turnaround.

“I’m not sure we come to Texas and run top-10 right here, right now,” he said. “But we’ve done our due diligence this week.”

That measured tone reflects where things stand. This isn’t a quick fix, it’s a reset. Busch emphasized that point in a recent shop meeting, delivering a message that teammate Austin Dillon said resonated throughout the organization.

“He’s all-in and wants to get back,” Dillon added, via Weaver. “His next win is going to be the biggest of his career.”

That statement carries weight. Not because of what Busch has done in the past, but because of what it would represent now. After multiple seasons of frustration and declining results, a return to Victory Lane would signal something deeper in a turnaround.

Busch echoed that mindset: “I am fully in and committed,” he explained. “We have to put the train back on the tracks. … Have a direction of what we need to do to go forward.”

Part of that direction may come from Street’s approach. Busch described his new crew chief as someone who leans less on simulation and more on feel, a “back to basics” philosophy that could help simplify things for a team searching for answers.

“It has to make sense for him to believe in it,” Busch said, regarding Street’s approach moving forward. “This is going back to basics.”

For Busch, the mission is clear. There’s no excuses and no shortcuts for the No. 8 Chevy team. Just work, and a belief that the results can still come. We’ll see if they do.