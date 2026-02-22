Kyle Busch did not like what Noah Gragson did to him during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday. During lap 125, Busch wrecked after making contact with Gragson off of Turn 2. Busch then spoke to FOX Sports after the wreck and called out Gragson for the contact.

“I didn’t get the best of exits off of (Turn) 2 there. But when I drifted out to the wall, I was trying to get back straight, and (Gragson) never checked up, just rammed me as hard as he could to get me back going, to get my momentum back going again,” Kyle Busch said.

“When a guy’s a little out of shape, you’ve got to give him a second to collect it before you just ram him, or at least try to check up and push gently. But yeah, that’s kids these days.”

Busch’s day at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta is done, and he will have to wait another week to snap is NASCAR Cup Series winless streak. His last victory came in June 2023, when he placed first at Gateway. Last week, Busch finished 15th in the Daytona 500 after winning pole position to start the race.

Kyle Busch won another Truck Series race ahead of Cup Series wreck

After the wreck, Busch knew his day was over. “It’s killed,” Busch said on the team’s radio after the crash, per Kelly Crandall. “Single car wreck. F*cking cool. See y’all later.”

The weekend was not a complete loss for Busch, winning the Truck Series race in Atlanta on Saturday. This was the 68th time Busch has won a NASCAR Truck Series race in his career.

“It got dicey there at the end,” Busch said after the Truck Series race, per NASCAR.com. “Certainly, a great race, and it got exciting there at the end.

“Had a great teammate [Carson Hocevar] behind me and have to give credit where credit is due. Early on was a little worried he wasn’t helping, but there at the end, he was right there … definitely made it a whole lot easier.”