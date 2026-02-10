Kyle Busch to compete in eight NASCAR Truck Series races in 2026

Kyle Busch is ready to do some damage in the NASCAR Truck Series this season. On Monday, Spire Motorsports announced that Busch will compete in eight Truck Series races this season and will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado.

Busch’s first Truck Series race will be on Feb. 21 at Atlanta. He will then head to Bristol (April 10), Texas (May 1), Dover (May 15), Charlotte (May 22), Nashville (May 29), North Wilkesboro (July 18), and his final Truck Series race of 2026 will be at Richmond (Aug. 14).

Getting Rowdy eight times in '26.@KyleBusch returns to the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST with @HendrickCars as the sponsor for most of his eight-race schedule.



“I’m excited that after NASCAR amended the ‘Kyle Busch rule’ that I was able to work it out with Jeff (Dickerson, owner), Brian (Pattie, crew chief), and everyone at Spire Motorsports to increase my race count up to the eight that are allowed this year,” Busch said in a press release. “With the schedule we’ve put together, the majority of the tracks I’m fortunate to have a lot of wins at, but there are also a few that I haven’t won at yet in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will be looking to add to the win list. I’m looking forward to going out each and every race, giving it all we can to get Mr. H, HendrickCars.com, and the other partners that will fill out the schedule to Victory Lane.”

Kyle Busch has won over 60 Truck Series races

Busch has competed in 10 Truck Series races for Spire in the last two seasons. During that span, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has earned three wins, five top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes. In his career, Busch has won 67 Truck Series races and earned 144 top-10 finishes in 180 starts.

“HendrickCars.com is proud to support Kyle and Spire Motorsports,” Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, said. “Kyle is one of the best drivers of his generation, and Spire is a proven winner in the Truck Series, so it’s another opportunity to align our brand with a successful driver and team. We look forward to the partnership and to connecting HendrickCars.com with more of our passionate race fans.”

While Busch enjoys competing in the Truck Series, he wants to make a big impact in the Cup Series this year. The last time the 40-year-old won a Cup Series was in 2023, and he has missed the playoffs the last two years. The good news is Busch finished in the top 10 in two of his last four Cup races.