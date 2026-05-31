Kyle Busch death: Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports took group photo around NASCAR legend's winning truck from Dover

Carson Hocevar revealed that Spire Motorsports recently took a group photo around Kyle Busch‘s winning truck from Dover. Hocevar shared this with NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto and also detailed how things have been at Spire since Busch’s death.

“You just have the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and racers still go on and race and do everything. And that’s what Kyle would’ve wanted,” Carson Hocevar said.

Carson Hocevar shared that Tuesday at the Spire Motorsports shop began with a group photo around Kyle Busch's winning truck from Dover. Said it was "heavy for everybody" and mentioned how not everyone had gotten to do the win ceremony to celebrate Busch's Dover win.



"You just… https://t.co/ePpWRXwtK9 pic.twitter.com/lpmuj0zLZs — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 31, 2026

“It was heavy for everybody, but they were at least talking in his honor and doing great speeches. But you weren’t just doing the speeches because of that – you were doing the speeches because of his win and hanging up banners and telling stories of the KBM days, and doing it in the KBM shop.”

Hocevar said the group photo took place on Tuesday, and it was “heavy for everybody.” He then mentioned the reason for the group photo was that not everyone was part of the win ceremony after Busch won his final NASCAR race.

Kyle Busch shares emotional words after Dover win

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Busch drove the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. But he also competed in the Truck Series part-time and drove the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire. The Dover Truck race took place on May 15, and Busch earned his second Truck victory of the season and 69th of his career, which is a NASCAR record.

“You never know when the last one is,” Busch said after the race, which would be his final interview. “I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff, but here with the Truck stuff now, it’s awesome to be part of Spire Motorsports.

“I’m sure it looked great out front, leading the race. It wasn’t just Kyle Larson doing it. Feels good to have another Kyle able to do it and put ourselves in Victory Lane. Love coming to Dover, always one of my favorite places to race.”

Busch died on Thursday, May 21, after contracting pneumonia that eventually progressed into sepsis. In his NASCAR career, Busch won 234 races in three NASCAR series. He was also a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and claimed the regular-season title twice.

Hocevar also competed in the Dover Truck race for Spire, driving the No. 77 truck. He also drives the No. 77 car for Spire in the Cup Series and won at Talladega in April.