Kyle Busch death: Charlotte Motor Speedway honors NASCAR legend ahead of Coca-Cola 600

The entire NASCAR community is in mourning following the shocking passing of iconic driver Kyle Busch on Thursday. Tributes and messages of condolences have flowed from all corners of the close-knit community as drivers and fans alike have shared their memories of the 63-time Cup Series winner.

That now includes at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the site of this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. Ahead of this weekend’s races, which also includes the Craftsman Truck Series’ NC Education Lottery 200 on Friday and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Charbroil 300 on Saturday, the Speedway is showing NASCAR’s touching black-and-white tribute to Busch on a giant video board located around the track.

Check the scene below:

Kyle Busch tribute here at Charlotte Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/vsnVR8iE4g — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 22, 2026

This report will be updated.