Kyle Busch death: Denny Hamlin opens up on evolution of NASCAR legend in years leading up to passing

The NASCAR and sports world was rocked Thursday afternoon when it was announced that two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch had passed away at the age of 41. On Thursday morning, Busch’s family announced that he had been hospitalized with a severe illness. Just hours later, the racing legend was no longer with us.

Busch’s passing has evoked statements and stories from many of his peers, ranging from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Denny Hamlin. Busch was one of the most polarizing racers of his era, drawing ire from many fans around the sport for his brash attitude. However, one couldn’t help but respect the winning ways of the driver, who won 234 career races across three NASCAR Series (Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series).

Hamlin, Busch’s former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, joined Good Morning America on Friday to discuss the tragic passing of his friend, Kyle Busch. There, he opened up about Busch’s evolution. Not only as a driver, but as a man.

“Just the maturity,” Hamlin said with a smile. “A lot of it was that he met [his wife] Samantha. They had some kids together, which is fantastic. That’s the most heartbreaking thing about this. He’s been so invested in his son’s future and career that will truly be ahead of him. The guy wasn’t always the most mature when I was teammates with him.

“He was only a few years younger, but it just seemed like he was so brash and he wasn’t for everyone when it came to his off-track personality. What was for everyone was his talent behind the wheel. That’s why everyone wanted him. I just know he really went through a time right around where he was 30, where he started a family and he just changed, like all of us do that have kids one day. It definitely changed those peaks and valleys of his emotions. We had a more steady Kyle Busch. Really, the best Kyle Busch.”

No official cause of death has yet been given, but new information is starting to emerge around what led to the tragedy. The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reports that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP.

At the time, Busch was hospitalized with what was just described as a “severe illness.” It was also announced that he would not be racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this weekend.

On3’s Riley Gates contributed to this story