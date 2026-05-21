Kyle Busch death: Denny Hamlin reacts to NASCAR great's passing

After news of Kyle Busch’s death Thursday, Denny Hamlin reacted. He paid tribute to the NASCAR great after his passing at age 41.

Busch was hospitalized this week with a “severe illness,” his family said Thursday. It meant he would not race at Charlotte in this week’s Coca-Cola 600 as he navigated his health situation.

Thursday evening, NASCAR announced Busch’s death. After the news came out, Hamlin said he was still processing the news and offered thoughts to Busch’s family.

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news,” Hamlin wrote on X. “We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Busch won two NASCAR Cup Series championships during his storied career and his 63 victories were the most among active drivers. Just last week, he won the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Dover and finished second at Texas on May 1.

Previously, at Watkins Glen, Busch had a medical incident before returning to last weekend’s events. It’s unclear if his hospitalization was related to that situation. He was running in the Top 5 when he requested for a doctor over the radio during the final stage of that week’s Cup Series race.

Thursday evening, a joint statement from NASCAR, Busch’s family and Richard Childress Racing announced Busch’s death. The three parties paid tribute to his decorated career on the track.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”