Kyle Busch death: Denny Hamlin vows to support Samantha Busch, family after receiving aid following deadly house fire

The tragic death of racing legend Kyle Busch has rocked the NASCAR world. Busch leaves behind him his wife, Samantha, as well as children Brexton and Lennix.

Denny Hamlin vowed to do whatever it takes to help support the family in their time of need. It’s the least he can do after they were there for him following the death of his father, Dennis, following a house fire in December.

“We just are going to think about the family,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “Obviously Samantha or Brexton, anything that they need from us or me personally then we’re going to go above and beyond. Samantha was one of the first people that helped my mom after the fire. She was able to contribute and reached out and helped us.

“That family is very, very caring. Our thoughts are with her.”

The NASCAR community has opened up following the death of Kyle Busch. Memorials and testaments to the larger-than-life personality poured in throughout the weekend.

Perhaps the most gripping scene came as the life of Kyle Busch was honored at the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. Busch’s family was present, including his mother and father, his brother Kurt Busch, Samantha, Brexton and Lennix.

Hamlin praised them all for their grace and courage in facing such a moment in front of thousands. It was an incredibly moving moment in the sport.

“The family just showed tremendous courage coming to the racetrack and subjecting yourselves to being out there,” Hamlin said. “Great moment caught Kyle Larson‘s son, Owen, going up and giving Brexton a hug. Just, ugh, it’s just heart-wrenching for sure.

“I didn’t get to see any of that. I was on the grid and so where I’m at I can’t see anything. I had no view of the Jumbotron there, so couldn’t see any of what was going on pre-race but obviously saw the highlights on social media.”

There were more than a few. You can read about some of the poignant Kyle Busch tributes below.

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Bubba Wallace honors No. 8 infield painting at Charlotte Motor Speedway

President Donald Trump pays tribute to Kyle Busch

RCR suspending use of No. 8 car, reserving for Brexton Busch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays tribute to late Kyle Busch

Bubba Wallace recalls his most cherished memory of Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez dedicates Coca-Cola 600 win to former teammate