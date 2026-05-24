Kyle Busch death: Joe Gibbs says NASCAR legend was 'bigger than life'

Joe Gibbs knew how much Kyle Busch meant to him and the entire NASCAR community. While appearing on Prime Video ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gibbs described the late NASCAR legend and how he can’t wait to see him again.

“When you think about Kyle’s life, how do you capture somebody’s life, particularly a guy that’s bigger than life?” Joe Gibbs said about Kyle Busch. “His crew chief had the best description. Kyle was like a NASCAR locomotive. Get on board, he’s going to take you to some great places. Don’t get in front of him; he may go over the top of you.

“Honestly, though, the endgame for us in life is Heaven. I know that’s where my two boys are. I’m so excited about the fact I know where they are, and I get to spend eternity with them. I’m excited about that for sure.”

Busch died on Thursday after being hospitalized with a severe illness. On Saturday, Busch’s family announced that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion died of severe pneumonia that turned into sepsis.

Kyle Busch became a superstar at Joe Gibbs Racing

Busch had a close relationship with Gibbs because he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series from 2008 to 2022. During his time with the team, Busch won the Cup Series title in 2015 and 2019. He also won the NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season title in 2018 and 2019.

“Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family. Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son,” Joe Gibbs Racing said in a statement following Busch’s death. “His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten. During this unimaginable time, everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family are lifting the Busch family up in prayer.”

Along with the two Cup Series championships, Busch won 63 races in 762 starts. The Las Vegas native also had success in NASCAR’s two other national series, winning 102 races in O’Reilly and 69 races in Trucks.