Kyle Busch death: Kyle Larson's daughter pays tribute to NASCAR legend after winning race

Kyle Larson‘s eight-year-old daughter paid tribute to the late Kyle Busch after winning a dirt race. On Wednesday night, Larson’s daughter, Audrey, won a dirt race in Nebraska, per USA Today. When the race was over, Audrey stood in front of her kart, crossed her right arm in front of her, and took a bow like Busch did after he won a race.

It’s likely Audrey did the Busch Bow when she won her first race last year. In September, Audrey, who was 7 at the time, won a dirt-track race at Millbridge Speedway.

Kyle Larson’s 8-year-old daughter Audrey Larson honored Kyle Busch with a special win at Kam Raceway ❤️



A beautiful moment for the Larson and Busch families. pic.twitter.com/5x4gCZIGEF — Inside Line | NASCAR News (@insidelinenas) May 28, 2026

“We don’t take it quite yet as serious as Kyle (Busch) or Kevin (Harvick) do,” Larson said, per NASCAR.com. “I would say Owen’s pretty laid back with it, and I think racing is just kind of fun for him and a way to hang with his friends and get a little competitive. Audrey, I would say, (has) more got the competitive mindset.

“(She) wants to watch video, run on the simulator, go to the go-kart track and practice, go testing at Millbridge, race as much as she can. I have fun with that because she’s more similar to me in that aspect. But I also want to just keep it fun for them, not burn them out at a young age, which is, I think, easy to do.”

Kyle Larson reacts to his son comforting Kyle Busch’s son

Kyle Busch died last Thursday, and the NASCAR community came together before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday to pay tribute to the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. One of the touching moments during the tribute involved Kyle Larson, as his son, Owen, put his arm around Busch’s son Brexton.

This week, Larson talked about his son comforting Busch’s son. “When Owen went over there to put his arm around Brexton, that made me very proud of him,” Kyle Larson told Entertainment Tonight. “To see the emotion on Owen’s face when he came back over, it was also a proud moment because you don’t know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand what has happened and the pain that they’re going through.”

Busch was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. Along with winning two championships, Busch won 63 Cup Series races, 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races, and 69 Truck Series races.