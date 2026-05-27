Kyle Busch death: Kyle Larson reacts to son Owen comforting NASCAR legend's son Brexton

Kyle Larson loved seeing his son, Owen, comforting Kyle Busch‘s son, Brexton, during the tribute at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Larson discussed his reaction to the interaction Owen and Brexton had before the race.

“When Owen went over there to put his arm around Brexton, that made me very proud of him,” Kyle Larson said. “To see the emotion on Owen’s face when he came back over, it was also a proud moment because you don’t know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand what has happened and the pain that they’re going through. I was also very proud of Brexton in how he was staying strong right then; you could tell. It gave my heart a lot of comfort.”

Larson was then asked about Busch wanting to race with his son when he got older. “I think that was his ultimate sort of goal, what it seemed like,” he said. He’s raised Brexton to be an amazing race car driver, so there’s no doubt in my mind that Brexton will make it to the Cup Series someday and hopefully accomplish all the things that his dad has been able to, if not more. Brexton is probably the best 11-year-old that there is doing the racing that he’s doing right now, and I know he’ll make Kyle very proud along the way.”

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Larson knows that if Brexton is anything like his father, he will have a successful NASCAR career. Busch, who died last Thursday, finished his career ranked ninth all-time in Cup Series wins (63) and won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019. He also set the record for most consecutive seasons with a win in the Cup Series (19), and 40 of his 63 wins came from 2010 to 2019, making him the winningest driver in the decade.

Larson seems to be on his way to having a similar career. In 415 Cup Series races, the 33-year-old has earned 32 victories and 211 top-10 finishes. He won the NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season championship in 2021 and claimed the Cup Series title in 2021 and 2025.