Kyle Busch death: NASCAR icon's car unloaded for first time since passing

Although it won’t have his No. 8 on the side, Kyle Busch’s car will still be on the track this weekend at Charlotte. Saturday, it was unloaded for the first time since the NASCAR icon’s sudden death this week.

The garage sat silent as the car, which is now No. 33 and will be run by Austin Hill, was lowered from the truck. Drivers and crew members stood by as it was pushed down the way – a powerful moment just two days after Busch’s death at age 41.

Richard Childress Racing announced this week the No. 8 will no longer be run after Busch’s passing at age 41. The number will be reserved for the late racer’s son, Brexton, when he is old enough for NASCAR competition.

A silent garage pays its respects as the No. 33 @RCRracing Chevrolet unloads at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/iGIhz9LWmv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2026

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond,” RCR said in a statement. “Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry.

“No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

Busch’s death rocked the NASCAR world ahead of this week’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He was transported to the hospital with what was called a “severe illness” and passed away later that day. Busch’s family confirmed Saturday the cause was pneumonia that developed into sepsis.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” a statement read. “The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Busch won two NASCAR Cup Series championships during his storied career and his 63 victories were the most among active drivers. On May 15, just days before his death, he won the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Dover and finished second at Texas on May 1.

After NASCAR announced Busch’s death Thursday, tributes poured in from across the sport. Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were among those to share their thoughts about Busch and his legendary racing career. All told, he won 234 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, which is the most by any driver in history.

Bubba Wallace also paid tribute to Busch on Saturday. He joined Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013, and the two were close throughout their respective careers. When Wallace saw the No. 8 painted on the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, he got emotional while kneeling over it.