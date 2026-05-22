The NASCAR world is still in shock by the Thursday news that Kyle Busch died at the age of 41. No official cause of death has been given, but new information is starting to emerge around what led to the tragedy.

The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reports that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP.

At the time, Busch was hospitalized with what was just described as a “severe illness.” It was also announced that he would not be racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this weekend.

Busch family releases statement

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children, Brexton and Lennix. After the news of the driver’s death, the family released a statement.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level, and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt, and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”