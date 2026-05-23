Kyle Busch death: NASCAR legend's family reveals medical evaluation

The NASCAR and sports world was rocked Thursday afternoon when it was announced that two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch had passed away at the age of 41. On Thursday morning, Busch’s family announced that he had been hospitalized with a severe illness. Just hours later, the racing legend was no longer with us.

Two days after Busch’s untimely passing, his family has revealed the unfortunate medical evaluation. Busch contracted severe pneumonia, that progressed into sepsis.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Statement from the Busch family regarding medical evaluation of Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/sfywn1yXhs — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 23, 2026

Busch’s passing has evoked statements and stories from many of his peers, ranging from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Denny Hamlin. Busch was one of the most polarizing racers of his era, drawing ire from many fans around the sport for his brash attitude. However, one couldn’t help but respect the winning ways of the driver, who won 234 career races across three NASCAR Series (Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series).

RCR Racing suspended use of No. 8 car following Busch’s passing

Richard Childress Racing announced on Friday that it has suspended use of the No. 8 car. It will choose to run the No. 33 car from this weekend on. In a statement released by RCR on Friday, the organization announced that the No. 8 will be reserved for Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton.

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond,” the statement read. “Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

Richard Childress Racing is no stranger to shelving numbers following the deaths of their racers. Following Dale Earnhardt‘s death in 2001, his iconic No. 3 was shelved until 2013 (Cup Series), when it was pulled out of retirement for Austin Dillon.

The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reported that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP. We now know that his pneumonia unfortunately rapidly progressed into sepsis, taking ‘Rowdy’ away from us way too soon.