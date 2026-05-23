Kyle Busch death: President Donald Trump pays tribute to NASCAR legend

The entire NASCAR community has spent the past 24 hours remembering the legendary Kyle Busch. On Thursday, Busch tragically passed away. One of the sport’s all-time greats, plenty of people have sent out messages of support. This includes President Donald Trump, who took to social media to pay his respects.

“The LEGENDARY NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch tragically and unexpectedly passed away yesterday,” Trump said via Truth Social. “He was a true talent who loved NASCAR and its fans. Kyle was a WINNER! He was a two time Cup Champion, and holds the All Time Record for WINS in NASCAR’s Top Three series, and even won another just last weekend. Kyle’s wife, Samantha, and their two beautiful children are in our thoughts and prayers. Samantha was at the White House in October, for IVF. She truly loved Kyle! Rest in Peace Kyle Busch. You will always be a LEGEND! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump listed out all of the accomplishments from Busch, of which there are many. He will eventually be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the career he put together. Busch was just 41 years old at the time of his death.

Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Bush passes away

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, has died, the organization announced. On Thursday morning, Busch’s family announced that he had been hospitalized with a severe illness. Busch was 41 years old.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level, and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt, and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report