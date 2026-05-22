Kyle Busch death: RCR Racing suspending use of the No. 8 car, reserved for his son, Brexton

In the wake of Kyle Busch‘s tragic death, Richard Childress Racing announced on Friday that it has suspended use of the No. 8 car. It will choose to run the No. 33 car from this weekend on.

In a statement released by RCR on Friday, it announced that the No. 8 will be reserved for Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton.

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond,” the statement read. “Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

Richard Childress Racing is no stranger to shelving numbers following the deaths of their racers. Following Dale Earnhardt‘s death in 2001, his iconic No. 3 was shelved until 2013 (Cup Series), when it was pulled out of retirement for Austin Dillon.

Denny Hamlin discusses tragic death of former teammate, Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin, Busch’s former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, joined Good Morning America on Friday to discuss the tragic passing of his friend, Kyle Busch. There, he opened up about Busch’s evolution. Not only as a driver, but as a man.

“Just the maturity,” Hamlin said with a smile. “A lot of it was that he met [his wife] Samantha. They had some kids together, which is fantastic. That’s the most heartbreaking thing about this. He’s been so invested in his son’s future and career that will truly be ahead of him. The guy wasn’t always the most mature when I was teammates with him.

“He was only a few years younger, but it just seemed like he was so brash and he wasn’t for everyone when it came to his off-track personality. What was for everyone was his talent behind the wheel. That’s why everyone wanted him. I just know he really went through a time right around where he was 30, where he started a family and he just changed, like all of us do that have kids one day. It definitely changed those peaks and valleys of his emotions. We had a more steady Kyle Busch. Really, the best Kyle Busch.”

No official cause of death has yet been given, but new information is starting to emerge around what led to the tragedy. The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reports that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP.