Kyle Busch death: Richard Childress Racing issues statement following tributes to NACSAR legend

Richard Childress Racing shared its appreciation to the NASCAR community for paying tribute to Kyle Busch over the last few days. On Tuesday, the racing team issued a statement reacting to the love it has received.

“Richard Childress Racing appreciates the outpouring of love and support,” the team said. “While his impact on RCR is undeniable, Kyle Busch’s far-reaching influence transcends the sport and will endure for generations. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, the entire Busch family, the fans, and racers who are suffering.”

The statement also said that team owner and founder Richard Childress will be available to members of the media on Saturday, June 6, at Michigan International Speedway. That will be one day before the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the track.

Kyle Busch was a ‘once in a generation’ driver

Kyle Busch drove the No. 8 Chevrolet for RCR for the last four seasons. His last Cup Series victory with the team came in 2023, but in his final points race before his death, Busch finished eighth, and it was his second Top 10 finish in the last three races. Busch died last Thursday of severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” RCR said in a joint statement with the Busch family and NASCAR last Thursday. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level, and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.”

Before Busch joined RCR, he competed for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022. At the start of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Busch drove for Hendrick Motorsports as a full-time competitor from 2005 to 2007. In the Cup Series, Busch won 63 races and won the championship in 2015 and 2019.