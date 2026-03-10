One day before The Clash at Bowman Gray was initially scheduled, driver Kyle Busch suffered a gruesome leg injury that required 24 stitches. He shared the story on the podcast his wife, Samantha Busch, runs, called Certified Oversharer.

Of course, the race at Bowman Gray would end up postponed by a handful of days due to a severe winter storm. And that might have been both a blessing and a curse for Busch.

While at home, the smoke detector went off. Busch and his wife immediately began looking to find out which one it was. The eventually found it: an upstairs unit outside son Brexton Busch‘s room.

“It’s a shorter ceiling than normal, so I’m like, ‘Man, I’m so close, I could almost reach it,'” Kyle Busch explained. “I grab this little stool, it’s about a foot and a half tall, it’s about 18 inches tall, that’s all I need. So I put the stool down and I get up on the stool … and as I’m reaching up with my second arm, the stool explodes.”

It wasn’t immediately apparent to Busch that anything was wrong. That was about to change.

“So Braxton comes out and is like, ‘Dad, you’re bleeding,'” Samathan Busch said.

That’s when Kyle Busch began to realize the severity of the issue. He knew it needed immediate, professional medical attention.

“As soon as he said, ‘You’re bleeding,’ I look down and I look,” Busch said. “And it’s not like you’re bleeding like a nosebleed. It is like pouring, like you’re gushing. I was instantly, I was like this is hospital grade. So now you’re driving, I’m in the front passenger seat with my leg propped up on the dash with more towels, the garage towels.”

(VIEWER WARNING: The following video contains graphic images of Kyle Busch’s injury)

@KyleBusch needed 24 stitches just days before the NASCAR season opener 😳

You’ll want to hear this story.



New episode of Certified Oversharer out now. Listen on your favorite podcast platform. 🎙️

WATCH HERE: https://t.co/LPsi2394dx#nascar #kylebusch #certifiedoversharer pic.twitter.com/Ux5QfsSrD9 — Certified Oversharer (@certoversharer) March 10, 2026

The good news alluded to earlier? The winter storm ensured there weren’t many people on the road.

“We got to the ER, I guess you could say luckily it was a snowstorm, so it was like a very quiet night at the ER,” Samantha Busch said. “They were supposed to have a PA stitch [Kyle Busch] up. She got freaked out because they realized that Kyle was a driver.

“And she was like, ‘Oh sh*t, I don’t want to mess up his leg. When they lifted up his leg, they’re not kidding, like this flap was down and it was like gushing. So the doctor then came in and after they made sure there was no porcelain in your wound — and it missed your muscle by like barely.”

Twenty-four stitches later, Kyle Busch is able to laugh about the incident. He didn’t even miss any time out on the track.

“Just sliced the fat, folks,” he said with a smile. “Didn’t even get a muscle.”