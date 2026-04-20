Kyle Busch doubles down on Denny Hamlin threat in Hannity interview

Kyle Busch, responding to Denny Hamlin‘s comments about him last week on the “Actions Detrimental” podcast, said he could make his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate’s life hell if he wanted to. Busch doubled down in an interview with Sean Hannity of FOX News to be released Tuesday.

Hamlin, speaking of Busch’s struggles this season, said that he has been struggling “for five years,” adding that a driver of his caliber should be able to “find a way” to get the best out of his race car. Busch told Hannity that Hamlin might have one coming to him soon on the racetrack, accusing Hamlin of calling him “washed up.”

“I haven’t talked to him a whole lot. We’ve had a couple [run ins], minor ones,” Busch said. “He’s got his own podcast, and he’s been running his mouth lately, so he might get run into again here soon. … He’s been telling me that I’m washed up, and I can’t drive anymore.”

“He’s been telling me that I’m washed up.”



Kyle Busch on Denny Hamlin.



Full episode drops tomorrow on YouTube and Spotify. pic.twitter.com/13ACsLcyrg — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) April 20, 2026

Hamlin offered his honest take of Busch’s current situation with Richard Childress Racing after the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion finished 25th at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch was asked for a reaction to Hamlin’s words ahead of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, and he said that Hamlin didn’t know “what the hell he’s talking about.”

“If Denny wants to switch cars, I’ll switch cars with him. Any day of the week, any time,” Busch said Saturday. “I’d love for him to show me that he can carry it better than I can. … I have consumed some of it over time. Eighty percent, people don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

“In this instance, I don’t know that Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about. He can bash me all he wants. I can certainly make his life hell.”

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin raced around one another at Kansas… nothing happened

Busch went on to finish 35th at Kansas, his fifth consecutive finish of 21st or worse. Multiple times during the race, Hamlin raced against Busch and not once did Busch appear to give him much of a fight.

Busch had his own issues to deal with, a race car that simply didn’t give him much of a chance to compete. His career-long winless streak is now up to 102 races, and Hamlin doesn’t see that streak ending anytime soon.

“If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to victory lane on a regular basis, you’re kidding yourselves and you’re going to be very disappointed,” Hamlin said on his podcast. “I just think that until we change cars or something changes; something has to change, I don’t know what. I have no idea. I’m not in his shoes, I’m not his crew chief, I’m not his engineer, I’m not his team owner.

“I’m not in the weeds. I’m just a podcaster that happens to be on the racetrack around him, and I can just say that it’s just not working. I don’t have the answers, and we need to just live in this reality for the time being.”