Kyle Busch fires warning shot at Kyle Larson after on-track interaction at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch went two laps down in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after getting passed by the leaders near the end of Stage 2. One of those drivers was Kyle Larson, whom Busch wasn’t happy with after getting passed.

“Go tell the 5… Never mind, I’ll fu*king tell him later,” Busch said on his radio, via Richard Allen of Motorsports Report.

Busch gave Larson quite the battle, hoping to avoid going multiple laps down at Las Vegas. Busch ended up brushing the wall while battling Larson, who lost the lead to William Byron as a result.

Kyle Busch having another miserable run at Las Vegas

Something set off Busch, though it could just be general frustration at yet another disappointing day. Busch started 24th and was lapped before the end of Stage 1. He is currently looking at a finish of 27th or worse at Las Vegas.

The winless streak will continue. The two-time Cup champion last got to Victory Lane in June 2023.

More importantly, Busch said before the race that Las Vegas would be a good indicator of where they are in relation to the competition. Busch and the No. 8 team appear to be far, far away from being among NASCAR’s best.

Las Vegas has been brutal from start to finish. After Stage 1, he expressed his frustrations to his team.

“Feel like progressively throughout the run, the front right height’s gone down,” Busch said, via Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. “But I don’t f*cking know. I feel like the ass is way high and the front is down, and I’m spinning out.”