Kyle Busch former spotter to drive iconic No. 8 at Celebration of America 300 in heartfelt tribute

Derek Kneeland, longtime friend and spotter for Kyle Busch, will pay a heartfelt tribute to the NASCAR legend this week. Kneeland is set to pilot the No. 8 car at one of Busch’s favorite race tracks.

Kneeland, a native of Maine, will drive the No. 8 in the third annual Celebration of America 300 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. Busch, who tragically passed away in May, ran in the previous two Celebration of America 300s at OPS.

Driving in honor of Busch this week will be his former spotter at Richard Childress Racing, Derek Kneeland. He talked about the tribute in the lead-up to the race.

“I was fortunate enough where I got to have a personal relationship with him,” Kneeland said. “He came up, and he ran several races with me in late models and stuff at Oxford and Lee Speedway, and we got to do a lot of cool things together.”

Kneeland is still struggling with the loss of his friend. At the racetrack, he does find a sense of peace.

“It’s still hard,” Kneeland said. “I’m having a hard time with it. The weekdays are the hardest. At the track is where I’m most comfortable.”

Kneeland received Busch Family blessing

Kneeland will have that opportunity on Thursday night, when he takes to the track in the No. 8 car. Before making the decision to run the race in the iconic number of Busch, Kneeland reached out to Busch’s father, Tom, for his blessing.

“You know, a few days after everything went down, his dad called me, and his dad is a man of very few words, and I said, ‘You know, I’m thinking about running the 8 or 51 as long as I have your guys’ blessing, I would like to do that.’ And he said, ‘Short track world knows him as 51, but the world knows him as 8.’”

With the No. 8 on his door, Kneeland is confident he will have more than just Busch’s number on board. He’ll be along for the ride, according to his friend.

“Hoping he’s going to be on my shoulder and give me the guiding way, but to win it for Kyle, I think that would put the stamp on it.”

How to watch the Celebration of America

RacingAmerica.TV will offer live, pay-per-view coverage of the Celebration of America Wednesday, July 1st and Thursday, July 2nd from Oxford Plains Speedway.

Wednesday, July 1 coverage includes PASS Super Late Models 75-lap qualifiers for the Celebration of America 300, plus Limiteds, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, and Runnin’ Rebels running full shows.

Thursday, July 2 coverage includes the PASS Super Late Models Celebration of America 300, plus PASS Modifieds and Mad Bombers running full shows.