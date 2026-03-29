Kyle Busch fumes after getting lapped early at Martinsville: 'Let me drive the 'g**damn car'

Kyle Busch didn’t sound too optimistic about his No. 8 Chevrolet going into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway when he spoke to the media on Saturday. Busch, who qualified 34th, said he would likely need a caution between Lap 30 and 40 to be able to manage his tires.

A caution never came. Busch officially went a lap down on Lap 46. Just prior, he came over the radio and expressed frustration with his car.

“More rear brake, give me f*cking drive off. Let me drive the g**damn car,” Busch said on his radio, via Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Busch is struggling, a common occurrence for him throughout the majority of his tenure at Richard Childress Racing. Now riding a 100-race winless streak which dates back to June 2023, Busch entered Sunday’s race 23rd in the points standings, still searching for his first top-10 of the season.

Kyle Busch is trending in the wrong direction

Busch, coming off back-to-back finishes outside the top-20, was already trending in the wrong direction. Martinsville has thus far been a disaster with all three RCR cars running 26th or worse after Stage 1.

It’s getting bad for Busch, who is in a contract year at RCR. Speaking earlier this week on “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton,” Kevin Harvick said he’s becoming worried about how this ends between Busch and RCR.

“That’s a complicated one,” Harvick said, regarding Busch. “I think when you look at Kyle Busch, one of our sports greatest drivers that we’ve ever seen behind the wheel, and I think this Gen-Seven car, when he first went to RCR, they won a couple races right off the bat. Ever since halfway through that first year at RCR, it’s slowly deteriorated.

“We all want to see hope for Kyle Busch. We want to see him in Victory Lane. We want to see RCR in Victory Lane. But they just don’t have the speed. You can see the frustration. This is a contract year for Kyle Busch, and I’m a little worried as to how this whole thing ends with Kyle Busch and RCR. So, a lot of pressure on Kyle to go out and perform, and right now they just have no performance on the racetrack.”