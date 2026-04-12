Kyle Busch gets revenge on Riley Herbst, wreck throws wrench in final laps of NASCAR Bristol race

Kyle Busch got revenge on Riley Herbst at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol on Sunday. With four laps remaining, Busch spun out Herbst, which led to a caution. Earlier in the race, Herbst hit Busch, but Busch’s hit on Herbst nearly cost Ty Gibbs the win as he was leading before the caution. The good news for Gibbs is that he held off Ryan Blaney in overtime to earn his first win in the Cup Series.

It was not a great day for Busch, who has not won a Cup Series race since the 2023 season. On Sunday, the two-time Cup Series champion finished 25th, and it’s the fourth consecutive race he has finished outside the top 20.

More contact for Riley Herbst and Kyle Busch 👀 https://t.co/z9k7BRMKOW pic.twitter.com/CJogjHIhL2 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 12, 2026

In eight races this year, Busch has yet to earn a top-10 finish. His best showing was at COTA, where he finished 12th.

Things looked promising for Busch at the start of the season. During qualifying for the Daytona 500, the 40-year-old won pole, his first in his Cup Series career. When the race was all said and done, Busch earned a respectable P15 finish.

Kyle Busch felt good after Daytona 500 qualifying

“Certainly, here on a Wednesday night, being able to qualify on my first pole for the Daytona 500, that’s pretty special,” Busch said after Daytona 500 qualifying in February, per NASCAR.com. “I’ve had one other speedway pole down here in Daytona for the summer race. This feels good. Feels really good for RCR as a group.

“Just a valiant effort by everybody here,” he added. “It would be really nice to be doing an interview like this about being No. 1 come Sunday night.”

Riley Herbst is in his second season as a full-time Cup Series driver. He drives for 23XI Racing and got the 2026 season off to a strong start with a P8 finish at the Daytona 500. It’s been challenging for the 27-year-old after Daytona, finishing outside the top 20 in six of the next seven races, including Bristol, where he finished 21st. Before joining the Cup Series, Herbst was a full-time driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In 179 races in the series, Herbst earned three wins and 88 top-10 finishes.