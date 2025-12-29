Kyle Busch getting practice reps in for Tulsa Shootout

We are days away from the Tulsa Shootout. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is getting his laps in. For Busch, the more laps, the better. He is a skilled and experienced racer, but these various sprint cars, winged, non-wing, stock, and everything else are mostly new for Rowdy.

On top of the cars, the track is one that Kyle Busch has relatively little experience. So, these practice sessions are going to be vital to dialing in his cars and dialing in his own talents.

Busch posted a short video with footage from the first practice session of the day. He only has three more divisions to go today. Talk about a busy schedule.

Last year, Kyle Busch opened his Tulsa Shootout with a heat win in the Winged Outlaw division. He has had some flips and tough moments in the last two years in the Shootout. However, there have been plenty of reasons to be excited about his results.

Of course, the quest for his first Golden Driller is still ongoing. His son, Brexton, claimed his first Driller a year ago in the Tulsa Shootout. So, now Dad has to catch up and show his son that he can match him. The father-son duo is competing in the Winged A division. Could we see the two go head-to-head with major stakes up for grabs? It sure would be fun.

Kyle Busch searching for first major dirt win

While he is the midweek champion at Millbridge Speedway, Kyle Busch is still searching for a truly major win on dirt. In the Tulsa Shootout, Busch is racing in four different divisions. He’s going to be incredibly busy and going from race to race to race. If he keeps advancing, he will only remain busy throughout the week.

This is starting to become a yearly tradition for the Busch family. Rowdy has only improved in his dirt skills as his son, Brexton, comes up through the ranks. It’s starting to get competitive between the father and son, too.

Other NASCAR stars are going to be in Tulsa. Between the Shootout and the Chili Bowl, we are going to see multiple NASCAR drivers return to the dirt or give it a shot. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Sheldon Creed will all be in on the action. Will we see one of these NASCAR drivers claim a Golden Driller for themselves?

Kyle Busch hasn’t had the best success in racing lately. Perhaps the Tulsa Shootout is the first step to the revenge tour that Rowdy takes in 2026.