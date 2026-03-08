Kyle Busch hits wall, disaster day continues in NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

Kyle Busch is having a weekend to forget at Phoenix Raceway. The Richard Childress Racing driver qualified 29th for Sunday’s race and was lapped in Stage 1.

Then came Lap 93 in Stage 2 where Busch, fighting his No. 8 Chevrolet, suffered a flat right-front tire from running 31st and hit the Turn 2 wall. Fortunately for Busch, he was able to make his way around the track and get to pit road for repairs.

While Busch was getting to pit road, Shane van Gisbergen went for a spin after having a tire go down. Still, Busch went a second lap down and is now in last place. He is the only driver multiple laps down.

Trouble for SVG couldn't have come at a better time for Kyle Busch after having his own issue early in Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/vfWAiO8Yow — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 8, 2026

This story is developing…