Kyle Busch hospitalized after experiencing 'severe illness,' will not race in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Kyle Busch will not race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600. He has been hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

The Busch family released a short statement on social media on Thursday morning, just days ahead of the much-anticipated race. It explained his predicament.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read, posted from Busch’s personal Twitter account. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

While Busch had a medical incident at Watkins Glen, he competed in last weekend’s events on the NASCAR circuit. He even won the Truck Series race at Dover over the weekend, getting back into form and perhaps regaining some confidence.

Not much is known currently about whether his current hospitalization is related to his incident at Watkins Glen. So what happened then?

Busch, running inside the top five at Watkins Glen, made a request for a doctor over the radio to his team during the NASCAR Cup Series race in the final stage. He noted he would “need a shot” after the race.

More details weren’t immediately clear in the request, but Busch gave a quick explanation to his team. He wanted the doctor to meet him at the team bus, not the car, after the race.

Journalist Dustin Long reported: “In an even & measured voice Kyle Busch asked his team to find Dr. William Heisel and that he will need him after the race. Dr. Heisel has extensive work with teams, drivers and pit crew members. Busch did not elaborate on the radio for why he is making the request.”

Moments later, Long and other journalists clarified that Busch wanted to meet Heisel at the team bus. “I’m going to need a shot,” he said.

The FS1 broadcast chimed in a few minutes after the initial reporting and provided some clarity. Busch had apparently been dealing with a sinus cold throughout the week heading into the race.

In any case, Kyle Busch won’t race this weekend at Charlotte as he looks to recover from whatever’s ailing him. On3 will provide more details as they become available.