Kyle Busch lays out future for son Brexton: 'Goal is to make it to NASCAR'

When you’re the son of Kyle Busch, there is really only one path forward in life – racing. Brexton Busch already has his path laid out. Right now, it’s the Tulsa Shootout, but in the near future, it’s going to be NASCAR.

Kyle Busch spends much of his downtime away from NASCAR racing with his son, acting as crew chief, and being Brexton’s biggest supporter, of course. This week, they are also competitors as the two face off in Winged Outlaw Heat 182.

When it comes to Brexton’s development, his dad already has a plan laid out. Of course, it matches the usual path that drivers take on the way to the Cup Series.

“Well, I mean, everything, yeah,” Kyle Busch explained to FloRacing. “The goal is to make it to NASCAR. So, eventually, he’ll get to some ARCA races, some Truck races, and onto Xfinity, onto Cup. That’s the plan, anyway. We’ll see how it goes. He’s got a lot of great help and sponsors with him along the way … So, we’re looking forward to making it all the way.”

The father-son duo is going to be going at each other when they line up together later today. It is going to be must-watch TV on FloRacing. The two are racing against each other more and more often. Eventually, Brexton is going to start getting the best of his dad.

Kyle Busch improving each year at Tulsa Shootout

Since Kyle Bushc began coming to the Tulsa Shootout a few years ago, he’s done nothing but improve. He is more comfortable in these cars, the track is more familiar, and you can tell that he’s mostly just having fun out there.

Busch has struggled in the A-Class cars for a while. They have been his big weak spot. Last night, he turned the tide a bit when he went from 10th to 3rd in his heat. He picked up a lot of passing points and is likely going to get a good spot in the next round.

With how much Brexton is used to racing on dirt, he seems to have a great grasp of the sport and what he needs to do on the track. In fact, he often has criticism for how his dad races on dirt.

Kyle Busch is looking for his first Golden Driller. Brexton already has one, something he can claim to have that his father does not have in racing. Will that change this year, could Rowdy pull it off?