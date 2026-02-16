The chaotic ending of the Daytona 500 filled the racetrack with broken cars and shattered dreams for many. But for Kyle Busch, his race didn’t quite end that way. At least, it didn’t end that way on the broken car front.

With the race ending and his car running in 23rd, Busch made a decidedly unRowdy-like move, but with Rowdy-like flair. And, the decision will certainly be a topic of discussion around the NASCAR world in the coming days.

As his spotter, Derek Kneeland, prepared him for a chaos-filled finish, Busch wanted no part of the wreck-laden final stanza. The veteran driver let off the gas pedal and fell off the lead draft as the final lap neared.

As Busch and the no. 8 car began to slip backward, Kneeland even asked if his driver was running out of gas. The response, while practical, wasn’t necessarily racing to pull out the victory.

“What the f–k am I going to rush into the wreck for,” Busch quipped. “We’re running f—–g 30th.”

The decision produced dividends as Kneeland helped Busch navigate the wreckage that was the ending of the Daytona 500. First, they had to avoid the debris and destruction left behind by the Carson Hocevar wreck. Then, they had to stay clear of the Riley Herbst-caused fallout, or as Brad Keloswki called it, “one of the dumbest things” he’s ever seen.

All the while, Busch jumped from 29th to finish 15th at the Daytona 500, netting at least eight positions. It was a damper of a finish to a promising yet roller coaster of a weekend for Busch, who started Sunday on the pole.

You can see the full exchange below:

#NASCAR… Coming to two laps to go, Kyle Busch, running just outside the top-20, lets off the gas and drops out of the lead draft.



“What the fuck am I going to rush into the wreck for,” Busch says. “We’re running fucking 30th.”



Busch finished 15th.



pic.twitter.com/VcSLBwdQE4 — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) February 16, 2026

Kyle Busch finishes 15th, nets Chase points

Busch probably secured some extra Chase points with the move. He sits tied (14th) with Kyle Larson at 29 points after one race, when he could be down where Ross Chastain (23rd) sits with 17 points. Of course, with some big luck, he could be where Bubba Wallace, who was frustrated with his finish after leading late in the race, sits in eighth place at 37 points or further up the leaderboard.

On the flipside, maybe he doesn’t finish at all and loses his car in the process.

Because he decided to lie back, neither Busch nor Kneeland nor the NASCAR world will ever know what could have been. While Tyler Reddick secured the Daytona 500 win and the top spot after a single race, Busch secured not being collateral damage and a 15th-place finish.

Meanwhile, his explanation for it all will certainly live on.

And that fact may be the most Rowdy of them all.