Kyle Busch 'not surprised' about Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart legal battle, takes not-so-subtle shot

Kyle Busch will be in the field and start 30th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Busch on Saturday talked about his car, among other topics.

One of those topics was the ongoing legal battle between Chris Gabehart/Spire Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch, who drove the No. 18 Toyota for JGR from 2008-2022, was hardly caught off guard by the fallout between Gabehart and JGR.

“Doesn’t surprise me,” Busch said, via Frontstretch.

Busch kept his comments brief. Asked a follow-up of which side he was referring to, Busch made it very clear he was talking about JGR.

“Take a guess,” Busch responded.

Kyle Busch didn’t say a lot about Chris Gabehart; what he did say was impactful

Busch had a very public breakup with JGR back in 2022. It’s clear there’s no love lost on Busch’s side, though his issues with JGR are in the past.

Gabehart’s are fresh, and both sides have officially gone to court. JGR filed a lawsuit seeking more than $8 million in damages, alleging that Gabehart misappropriated trade secrets before departing the organization following the 2025 season. The team is also pursuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would prohibit Gabehart from performing services for Spire similar to those he provided at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026.

A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling Friday, instead encouraging both sides to continue discussions through the weekend. If no agreement is reached, a decision on the restraining order could come soon.

The former JGR competition director, now serving as chief motorsports officer for Spire, said Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla., that the attention surrounding the case has taken away from NASCAR at a time when the sport has positive momentum: “I feel bad for all the publicity that this has drawn away from the sport of NASCAR.”