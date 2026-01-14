Kyle Busch offers seven-word warning to Tony Stewart ahead of NASCAR return at Daytona

Kaulig Racing announced Tuesday that Tony Stewart will drive the No. 25 Ram truck in the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series regular season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Kyle Busch predicted a rude awakening for Stewart in what will be the Hall of Famer’s first Truck start since 2005.

“I need to get him one of my shirts I wore there a few years ago where this is the most expensive day of the year for the owners,” Busch said, via Peter Stratta of TSJSports. “I hope he doesn’t plan on finishing.”

.@KyleBusch gave his thoughts on NASCAR’s new/old format, testing at @NWBSpeedway, and his friendship with Greg Biffle.



“Any crashes will kill your championship run”#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HGlnHnAQOh — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) January 13, 2026

No, Busch wasn’t taking a shot at Stewart’s abilities behind the wheel. Rather, Busch was being honest to what it’s like racing at Daytona in the modern era.

Busch has been outspoken about the current state of NASCAR and the decline in driver etiquette. With the win-and-in, elimination style championship format now in the past, some have wondered if the new “Chase” style format will see the end of dive bombs and other overly aggressive moves. Busch isn’t convinced.

“When you watch all the children that race all year long in the ARCAs and the Late Models and other things and you see that stuff already, they’re taught from a very young age to dive bomb and run into them and door that guy,” Busch said. “Being a dad, I’ve heard those words and maybe I’ve said those words once or twice. I don’t think it will change a whole lot.”

Tony Stewart is back in NASCAR for one night only

Stewart will have to find out for himself just how much the sport has changed since he’s been away. Stewart will drive a Kaulig entry as part of Ram’s “Free Agent Driver Program.” The 54-year-old last competed in NASCAR in 2016 before retiring from full-time competition. He has made just six career starts in Truck, the last coming in 2005 with Kevin Harvick Incorporated. Stewart is a two-time winner in the series, winning at Richmond Raceway in 2002 and again in 2003.

Stewart is one of the most decorated wheelmen of all-time. He is a three-time Cup Series champion with 49 wins in the series. Stewart has also won championships in the IndyCar Series, USAC and IROC. He now competes in NHRA where in 2025, he won the Top Fuel regular season championship.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So, when a seat in the new Ram was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” Stewart said in a statement. “Ram’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”