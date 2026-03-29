Kyle Busch offers take on NASCAR Hall of Fame conversation, if lower series standouts deserve induction

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is unique. Whereas in other sports the Hall of Fame takes into account success at the highest level, NASCAR opens the door to everyone in its lower series.

This week, the conversation of whether the Hall of Fame should be exclusive to Cup Series regulars came to focus after Travis Rockhold, producer for Dirty Mo Media, shared that exact take on the “Dale Jr. Download.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. vehemently disagreed with Rockhold, as did many others in the NASCAR community.

Kyle Busch weighed in on the conversation while speaking to the media Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Busch said he sees no issue with the way the Hall of Fame is run currently.

“Our sport is vastly different than other sports,” Busch said, via Frontstretch. “So, having different divisions and different people who have made impacts on our sport in those different divisions, I feel like it’s done the right way the way it’s been done currently.”

.@KyleBusch chimes in on the Hall of Fame conversation surrounding the lower series. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/MLwrrihMJ6 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 28, 2026

NASCAR Hall of Fame discussion takes on new life

An example of a driver in the Hall of Fame with limited Cup success is Ron Hornaday Jr. The 67-year-old retired having made just 46 starts in Cup. Hornaday, however, is a four-time Truck Series champion with 51 wins in the series. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Richie Evans is another driver in the Hall of Fame despite never making a start in Cup. Evans, inducted in 2012, compiled nine NASCAR National Modified championships.

Rockhold has had at least one notable supporter of his take in Denny Hamlin, who hosts “Actions Detrimental” on Dirty Mo Media. Hamlin explained why in a social media post.

“I actually think the farther back in time you go, the less the gap is between top level and grass roots,” Hamlin tweeted. “Today the gap is too large between lets say Modifieds and Cup.”